Desi Woman Shares Rare Insult She Received on DM, Says 'I’m Healing from This Burn'

How to start a conversation with that one person you have been stalking for weeks now? There are ample pick-up lines that people come up with. Sometimes they work, sometimes they don’t. However, this one person tried a different approach and it was not just another cheesy line to slide into a girl’s DM. Twitter user ‘Prakriti’ took to the micro blogging site and shared an extremely ‘rare’ insult that she received from a random person. “If you need me, I’ll be healing from this burn," she wrote as she shared a screenshot of the same.

It happened when Prakriti uploaded a selfie as her Instagram story and got a reply on it. “Give some space from your forehead to Mumbai, it will help us with traffic," read the message. Have a look for yourself:

The tweet has now gone viral. Many people can be seen sharing laughing emojis and memes about the same. “Meanwhile in Bangalore:- Rent : 45,000. Prime Location. 12 months advance," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Naah that was a fatality."

Meanwhile, earlier in a similar instance, Twitter user, Mehak, posted about a guy who replied to her Instagram story with a witty comment that worked as a perfect icebreaker. Replying to her casual IG story, the boy wrote, “Mehak tu tution mai aane wali Mehak hai na? (Mehak, are you the fragrance that fascinates me in the tution?)" He followed the comment with a laughing emoji to sound less flirty and funnier.

