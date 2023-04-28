Trends :Bengaluru Sale FightAjinkaya Rahane MemeInstagram Vs RealityIndian Teacher VideoVirat Anushka
Home » Viral » Desi Woman's Hate 'Rooh Afza' Tweet Has Riled Up Indian Twitter and We Can Understand Why

Desi Woman's Hate 'Rooh Afza' Tweet Has Riled Up Indian Twitter and We Can Understand Why

Twitter user, 'Sanya Dogra', took to Twitter and shared how she 'hates' Rooh Afza, starting a debate.

Advertisement

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 10:35 IST

New Delhi, India

Desi Woman's Hate 'Rooh Afza' Tweet Has Riled Up Indian Twitter. (Image: Twitter/@Sanyadogra10)
Desi Woman's Hate 'Rooh Afza' Tweet Has Riled Up Indian Twitter. (Image: Twitter/@Sanyadogra10)

Its officially summer time in India! Meaning, its finally the season for making those coolers and shakes to quench your thirst. While many people resort to ‘Shikanji’, there are also people who have many such drinks. One such popular drink is the pink-coloured sweet syrup beverage which can be enjoyed with milk and water, known as Rooh Afza. In no time now, Desi refrigerators will be stocked with Rooh Afza bottles in a bid to provide freshness to people who have had a long day working in the sun.

Views around ‘Rooh Afza’ have always been controversial. While some find it too sweet, others think of it as the proper refreshment. Now, Twitter user, ‘Sanya Dogra’, took to the blue bird app and shared how she ‘hates’ Rooh Afza. Along with this, she shared an image of the drink made using milk. Have a look:

Advertisement

The opinion which has been put forward has completely divided desi foodies. While some agree with her, others completely disagree. “All people with developed tatse pallet hate this rose flavoured sugar syrup," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “In childhood, i remember instead of mixing it, i filled the glass with ruafza and tried drinking it. I didn’t liked the taste so i threw the whole bottle out of the window. And told everything to my dad with sky high confidence. Uske baad fir roohafza aana band ho gaya…Fin."

“Brands always have to keep winning consumer perceptions. My wife thinks that she is not an old lady to drink Rooh Afza and my mother resists it conveying that she would drink only hot beverages like Tea/Coffee," wrote another person.

RELATED NEWS

What’s your view? Do you like Rooh Afza?

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

first published: April 28, 2023, 10:35 IST
last updated: April 28, 2023, 10:35 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+8PHOTOS

Nikki Tamboli Sets Internet Ablaze With Mermaid-inspired Photoshoot In Blue Gown, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures