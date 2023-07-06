Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Dharambir From Haryana: His Age Will Shock You, Man Behind Viral Instagram Reels

Dharambir Haryana is a fictional character played by comedian Pankaj Rathi, who aims to entertain people with his dark humour.

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 14:56 IST

Dharambir Haryana became popular for his retirement reels. (Credits: Instagram)

Social media influencer and comedian Dharambir Harayana became an overnight sensation owing to his hilarious reels on Instagram. With dark humour and unexpected twists, his videos have left users glued to their mobile screens. However, not many know of his journey to fame within a short span. What’s more shocking is the man’s real age. He pretends to be an old man but that’s far away from reality. Here we have curated everything that you need to know about this overnight social media sensation.

Who is Dharambir Haryana?

Dharambir Haryana is a fictional character played by comedian Pankaj Rathi, who aims to entertain people with his dark humour. “Don’t follow me if dark comedy doesn’t suit your brain," the man has specified in his Instagram bio. Moreover, he also owns a YouTube channel under the name “Treat Help Them." It is said to be a foundation that raises money for poverty-stricken and homeless people. According to the Trend To Review portal, the content creator is reportedly a resident of the Garhi village in Rohtak, Haryana. His father’s name is suggested to be Hansraj Rathi, while his main goal is supposedly to raise money for those who have no family or any source of income.

How did he become famous?

Within just six days of his debut on Instagram, Dharambir reportedly gained millions of followers for his witty content. Statistics shared by Trend to Review claim that he began his profile with zero followers, but the number peaked at 60,000 within a span of two days, and since then, there’s been no stopping it. The reason behind the massive buzz is his funny reels and the most famous remains to be about his retirement plan. In the clip, the man can be seen relaxing in a swimming pool, speaking candidly about his retirement days. Dharambir declares he isn’t going to share a single penny of his money with his kids to enjoy old age to the fullest. He encourages his kids to build their own future and earn their own money to support themselves.

Another witty clip features him expressing his hate for paying taxes.

In one clip, the man introduces his fictional girlfriend in front of the camera, flexing how he is enjoying his retirement.

Most of his Instagram reels have amassed more than 2 million views online.

    • What is his real age?

    The most shocking fact about Pankaj Rathi is that he is young. Yes, you heard it right. The comedian isn’t an old man but reportedly a 25-year-old youngster. It is claimed that Pankaj uses an online filter to record his videos and mask his real identity.

    last updated: July 06, 2023, 14:56 IST
