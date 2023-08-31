Dholak Version Of Tamannaah Bhatia, Rajinikanth's Kaavaalaa Song Goes Viral

The phenomenon of the Kaavaalaa song from Rajinikanth’s recent release Jailer has taken over social media, with people dropping dancing videos featuring the recreation of the track’s hook steps. While it’s hard to resist the urge to dance when the lively tune fills the air, an intriguing viral video associated with the latest sensation which focuses not on dance but its musical essence, has taken the internet into an overdrive. The clip showcases a dholak cover version of Tamannaah Bhatia’s Kaavaalaa song.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Sasi. The artist has astounded audiences with his proficiency in playing the dholak. Accompanying the song playing in the background, Sasi’s fingers rhythmically dance upon the dholak, synchronising with the trending track. Diverging from the social media trend of dancing to the song, Sasi brings a unique twist by infusing the music track with an extra layer of enchantment through his skilful musicianship.

Advertisement

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, social media users swamped the comment section with fire and red heart emoticons. Many appreciated the artist for his unique dholak-infused version of the song.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “It’s an amazing talent bro, keep the rock on," while another commented, “Well done bro…I have also played these musical instruments."

Advertisement

“New try broo. You must be appreciated," an internet user wrote.

An Instagram user commented, “Awesome."

Since its sharing earlier this month, the video has amassed an impressive viewer count of over 6 lakh with 1 lakh likes.

Advertisement

A few days ago, a video featuring viral Tanzanian siblings Kili and Neema Paul dancing to the hit track had caught internet’s attention. In the clip, Kili Paul can be seen recreating Tamannaah’s dance moves with his sister Neema. The duo can be seen showing off their super energetic dance moves. Shared by Killi Paul on his Instagram handle, the caption read, “The flute in this song is just, cheer up for this my Tamil fans."