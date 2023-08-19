Dhoni as 'Bahubali': Indian Cricketers Imagined as Movie Characters in Viral Thread on 'X'

The unmatched creativity of Desis when it comes to crafting memes knows no bounds. They have an uncanny ability to transform even the most ordinary subjects into humourous and relatable memes. Recently, a user who goes by the name @siappaa_ on ‘X’ (Twitter), caught everyone’s attention with a brilliant thread. In this thread, Indian cricketers were imagined as iconic characters from popular Hindi movies. From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli, each cricketer was matched with a cinematic persona that resonated with their aura, playing style, and personality.

Dhoni as ‘Bahubali’

Advertisement

A perfect match given his ‘Captain Cool’ moniker and his knack for steering the team with innovative tactics that leave spectators in awe.

Kohli as ‘Kabir Singh’

Mirroring his fiery temperament and aggression, Kohli takes on the mantle of Shahid Kapoor’s role.

Ravindra Jadeja as ‘Ram’ from ‘RRR’

Just as Ram leads the charge with immense energy and versatile skills, Jadeja does the same on the cricket field, showcasing his remarkable all-round abilities.

Also Read: How Stadiums Erupt When Dhoni Enters the Field: Twitter Thread Shows Fascinating Clips

His signature celebration effortlessly aligns with the character as well.

Ruturaj Gaikwad as ‘Poonam’ from ‘Vivah’

An embodiment of serenity, popularity, and composure that mirrors his cricketing persona.

Advertisement

KL Rahul as ‘Ghunghroo Seth’ in ‘Welcome’

Drawing parallels to the scene where Paresh Rawal’s character fakes fainting, the Desi meme-verse playfully ribbed KL during his time of slump and injury.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, others found themselves at the heart of memes and jests, drawing roars of laughter. Whether it’s Shubman Gill or Gautam Gambhir, the memes tailored around them showcase the creativity and wit of meme enthusiasts!

Take a Look:

Thus, it captivated users and cricket fans, sparking uncontrollable laughter and provoking even more amusing additions.