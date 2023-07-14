Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Dhoni Chatting With Jharkhand Driver for 20 Mins During Ad Shoot Shows He's Too Pure

Did you know MS Dhoni once talked to his fan, a driver from Jharkhand, for about 20 minutes during an ad shoot?

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 12:51 IST

Delhi, India

MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Twitter)
Those who know MS Dhoni are well-aware of his enigmatic persona - a man of few words, selective in the company he keeps, and elusive unless you hold a special place in his heart. The aura surrounding him, coupled with the respect he has garnered since his early days, is nothing short of extraordinary. However, beneath the layers of fame and glory, it is Dhoni’s humility that continues to captivate fans worldwide. And now, an intriguing anecdote has emerged, shedding light on the ever-mysterious Captain Cool when he had a ‘long’ conversation with a driver from Jharkhand during an ad shoot.

In a conversation with Chalchitra Talks, renowned co-producer, and writer Devaiah Bopanna shared this story, which was posted on Twitter. In the interview clip, Bopanna mentioned that while Dhoni doesn’t engage in conversation with many people, he is actually a friendly guy. “If you talk to him, he’ll respond nicely," he stated. He then went on to recount an incident during a brand shoot where Dhoni was featured in the ad. As they were heading to the shoot, the driver of their car realised that it was an MS Dhoni shoot. The driver, who happened to be from Jharkhand and a huge fan of Dhoni, expressed his excitement.

In a heartwarming gesture, the team decided to invite the driver to meet Dhoni, providing him with a once-in-a-lifetime experience. When introduced to the driver, Dhoni responded in the most friendly manner, leaving the driver and everyone around awestruck. Bopanna revealed “Dhoni legit spoke to him for like 20 minutes", a rare occurrence considering he hadn’t spoken to anyone for that long throughout the entire shoot. He even asked the driver about his house and shared childhood stories, creating a special connection.

Also Read: Dhoni’s Iconic Stumping Videos in This Twitter Thread Prove Why He is the Master of Wicket-Keeping

In a gesture that further endeared him to the driver, Dhoni even called his manager and requested the driver’s contact details so he could be his chauffeur whenever he was in town. Could you imagine the dream-like moment that unfolded before the driver’s eyes?

Watch the Video and Decide:

    • No doubt, why this man is the ‘rarest’ of the rare!

