Dhoni-Harsha Bhogle's Amusing Interactions Captured Perfectly in Viral Twitter Thread

A Twitter thread which is currently going viral after garnering massive traction on social media features some of the most epic interactions between Harsha Bhogle and MS Dhoni. Harsha is known for his sports broadcasting. He’s a well-known name in the industry and widely regarded as one of the best commentators. He definitely brings an unmatched level of expertise to the field. Over time, he has become an important part of the cricket world and IPL just wouldn’t be the same without him.

Also Read: Global Chess League: Anand Mahindra Shares Video Showing How This Idea Turned Into Reality

Advertisement

Now, a Twitter thread which has gone viral, shows the best interactions between him and CSK captain MS Dhoni.It includes a total of seven videos and each is better than the other. In one of the video, Harsha asks Dhoni, “What’s the reason behind players taking your signed jerseys." To this, he responds by saying, “Maybe they thought I am retiring. I have retired from international cricket maybe I will retire from the shortest format also."

In another such video, Harsha asks, “How do you manage to make it to the playoffs every year?" To this, Dhoni makes hilarious responses which nobody can miss. He says, “If I tell everyone what it is, they will not buy me in the auction."

Here, have a look at the thread: