Dhoni Increases Volume of Speaker as CSK Fans Go Berserk During IPL Post-Match Ceremony

The electrifying atmosphere that accompanies MS Dhoni whenever he steps onto the field is one of the incredible aspects of the IPL, and the passion seems to grow stronger each year, especially with the constant speculation surrounding Dhoni’s retirement. It’s undeniable that when it comes to a CSK match, the crowd’s love for their Thala is unparalleled, no matter where they’re playing. Recently, the Chepauk crowd, in particular, unleashed a spectacle of chants during the post-match ceremony in the CSK vs KKR showdown. The hilarity ensued when Dhoni had to crank up the volume of the speaker just to hear the anchor’s voice amidst the boisterous pandemonium.

The video that has kept people talking since last night captures the CSK skipper during the post-match ceremony, with a mic in hand, as commentator Simon Doull poses his first question. Dhoni’s grin widens as he hears Doull’s voice drowned out by an ear-shattering roar from the Chepauk crowd. Unable to hear the question, the captain signals that he needs the volume cranked up. As the camera zooms in, we see him increase the speaker’s volume. Meanwhile, Doull, undeterred by the ongoing “Dhoni" chants, repeated his question, and this time, the skipper managed to catch his words. Truly, it’s a testament to the indescribable craze and adoration the fans have for their beloved Thala which transcends language itself!

Watch the Viral Video:

In a thrilling clash against the resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders, CSK found themselves stumbling and eventually succumbing to a six-wicket loss at the iconic Chepauk stadium. It was a bittersweet final home game for CSK this season as their batting lineup, apart from the commendable efforts of Shivam Dube, struggled miserably, resulting in a modest total of 144 for six. However, KKR, fueled by a courageous partnership between Rinku Singh and captain Nitish Rana, showcased their mettle and chased down the target with nine balls to spare, sealing a well-deserved victory.

“One of those days when you win the toss and bat first and the moment the first ball was bowled in the second innings, you realise it is a 180 wicket. Batting first I don’t think we could have got anywhere close to 180. I think the dew made a big difference. If you compare the first innings to the second innings, there was a lot more purchase for the spinners in the first innings and that’s what really got to us," explained Dhoni when asked to reflect on what went wrong.

Despite the disappointment, it’s the little moments like Dhoni’s hilarious showdown of increasing the speaker volume that keep fans engaged and entertained, adding to the viral world of cricket!