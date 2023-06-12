Dhoni vs Ganguly: How India's Defeat in WTC Final Has Started an Unlikely Debate on Twitter

It was, undoubtedly, a disappointing day for India as they faced a formidable Australian team in the WTC final, narrowly missing out on victory. This outcome led fans to reminisce about the influential presence of MS Dhoni, who played a crucial role in India’s triumph in the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup, followed by leading the Men in Blue to victory in the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. Since then, India has not been able to secure an ICC trophy, prompting notable figures in cricket, including Ravi Shastri and Sourav Ganguly, to reflect on the unique winning aura that Dhoni brought to the team during his tenure.

“Winning ICC trophies is not that easy; Mahendra Singh Dhoni made it look easy," expressed Shastri during the live broadcast. Ganguly was also quoted as saying, “Rohit Sharma needs to learn from MS Dhoni." Additionally, he praised his successor by stating, “Dhoni took pressure and got us the 2011 World Cup." However, following these comments, an unexpected debate surfaced on Twitter, where fans engaged in discussions about ‘Dhoni versus Ganguly’. Some individuals claimed that Dhoni’s seniors harbored jealousy towards him, while others highlighted Ganguly’s support and role in facilitating Dhoni’s entry into Team India during his captaincy.

Advertisement

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir Says ‘Good Friends’ With Kohli Off-field in Old Video. Fans Wonder, ‘Still True?’

“Harbhajan and the entire Ganguly era cricketers cannot digest the fact that a boy from Ranchi turned out to be a bigger cricketer than them and has gained a cult fan following. The fact that Dhoni never reacts to these salty ex-cricketers shows his class as a person," a user commented. Another user chimed in, stating, “During Ganguly era, there were 2 set of players in the core. First one was of seniors and other one was of juniors (belongs to Dhoni age group). Most of the players of this junior set are obsessed with MSD because they still can’t digest the fact that he achieved everything."

Advertisement

But there were swift responses dismissing these comments, emphasising how Dhoni himself emerged during Ganguly’s era. “I have mad respect for dhoni but stop dragging ganguly into all this mess cause y’all conveniently forget that he was the person who believed in dhoni and gave him a chance to play. there are a lot of things sourav ganguly has done as a captain that doesn’t exist presently," stated one user. Another user highlighted, “Dhoni himself was a Ganguly era player….Ganguly in fact fought with selectors for Dhoni’s first break into Team India."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Soon, the discussions surrounding Dhoni’s impact reached a boiling point, prompting Harbhajan Singh to express his views. He replied to a fan’s tweet, sarcastically writing, “Yes when these matches were played this young boy (Dhoni) was playing alone from India.. not the other 10 .. so alone he won the World Cup trophies .. irony when Australia or any other nation win the World Cup headlines says Australia or etc country won. But when India wins it’s said captain won it’s a team sport. Win together lose together."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Gautam Gambhir, in an interview with News18, also took a veiled dig at Dhoni and placed blame on ‘individualism’ for India’s inability to secure ICC trophies. Without explicitly mentioning names, he suggested, “India has been told that only ‘one individual’ was behind the wins when neither was possible without a team effort."