Dhoni’s Cheekiest Stump Mic Recordings Captured in Viral Twitter Thread

There is no doubt about the fan following that MS Dhoni enjoys. The cricket sensation always has fans buzzing with excitement as they can’t resist talking about him. Videos and images keep on surfacing on social media from day to day basis. Amidst all the frenzy that Dhoni has managed to create, a devoted fan has compiled a list of some of Dhoni’s stump mic recordings.

A Twitter thread initiated by the user @thegoat_msd_ went viral on social media. It features some of the most epic voice recordings of Dhoni. From the recording which made Virat Kohli’s “Cheeku" name famous to a recording of an angry Dhoni - the thread has it all.

Here, have a look for yourself: