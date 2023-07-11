Dhoni's Iconic Stumping Videos in This Twitter Thread Prove Why He is the Master of Wicket-Keeping

In the exhilarating realm of cricket, where moments of magic unfold, one man reigns supreme as the unrivaled master of wicket-keeping - Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Dubbed the “World’s first 360-degree wicket-keeper," Dhoni’s iconic stumpings have become the stuff of legend, leaving fans and opponents alike awestruck. Once Dhoni locks his sights on a target, even the bravest batter dares not inch beyond the crease, for they know that stepping into Dhoni’s radar is a one-way ticket to dismissal! This is what inspired a Twitter user who shared a fascinating Twitter thread with videos from IPL 2023 that show the many reasons why Dhoni is the master of his craft.

Whether it was effortlessly taking a sky-high catch or swiftly removing the bails before the batsman could react, the Twitter thread shared by @thegoat_msd_ had it all. There are also moments where Dhoni completes a catch and instantly attends to his duties behind the stumps, relying on his own version of the Decision Review System (DRS), playfully named the Dhoni Review System.

Advertisement

However, Dhoni’s repertoire extended beyond his skills behind the stumps. See how he barely blinks an eye before swiftly launching the ball toward the stumps, ensuring a direct hit and dismissal.

Advertisement

It even took us to the grand finale against the Gujarat Titans, where Dhoni’s lightning-fast reflexes reached mythical proportions. In a mere 0.1 second, he bailed out Shubman Gill, who stood oblivious to the fact that his foot had ventured beyond the crease.

But the thread didn’t conclude without highlighting Dhoni’s sense of humor. It included a post-presentation speech where Dhoni jokingly expressed his disappointment for not receiving the Catch of the Match award for his exceptional take to dismiss Aiden Markram in CSK’s comfortable win against SRH.