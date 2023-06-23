Dhoni's Old Ads Featuring Him As SRK, Rajinikanth Prove He is Such a 'Cool' Actor

When it comes to versatility, MS Dhoni is in a league of his own. Whether he’s wielding the bat, diving for catches, or captaining the team, the former Indian skipper never misses the mark. Every IPL season, he unleashes a fresh surge of energy and his classic charm as he takes charge of CSK, dazzling us with his multifaceted magic. But wait, Dhoni’s versatility doesn’t stop there! His advertisements are a sight to behold, where he goes above and beyond to deliver commercials that are pure gold. And guess what? They’ve now resurfaced on the internet, causing a viral frenzy on Twitter. His acting skills have taken the virtual world by storm, proving once and for all that he’s not just cool on the cricket field, but also a ‘cool’ actor in his own right.

A Twitter thread shared by a user named @thegoat_msd_ has unearthed some hidden gems featuring Dhoni stepping into the shoes of legendary actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth.

Advertisement

Also Read: Dhoni-Harsha Bhogle’s Amusing Interactions Captured Perfectly in Viral Twitter Thread

In an unforgettable Videocon ad, Dhoni and SRK swapped roles, bringing the reel world to life with a twist. Can you imagine the sheer awesomeness of our Captain Cool channeling the charm and wit of King Khan himself? It was a moment etched in advertising history, where the magic of two superstars collided in a collision of charisma.

But that’s not all! Dhoni’s tryst with iconic characters continued in a Pepsi ad that left us all in awe. Thala himself stepped into the shoes of the one and only Rajinikanth, delivering a performance that can only be described as a masterpiece.

Advertisement

And remember the Pepsi ad where Dhoni hilariously learned the secrets of his famous helicopter shot? It surely had us all rolling on the floor with laughter!

But that’s not all! This thread took us on a delightful journey through more classic ads, reminding us just how versatile Thala has been over the years. It was like stepping into a time machine and reliving the golden moments with Dhoni, don’t you think?

Advertisement

Take a Look: