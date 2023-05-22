Dhoni's Youngest Fan's 'Definitely Not' Poster Shows How Badly Everyone Wants Thala in IPL

MS Dhoni, the maestro of cricket, boasts a fanbase that knows no boundaries, defying logic and age like a mischievous cricket ball on the loose. Each year, as Thala graces the IPL arena, his mightiness shines through, magnetising fans from all walks of life. From a charming CSK supporter who hoarded every yellow toy in sight, hoping to channel Dhoni’s winning spirit, to the rise of the youngest-ever Dhoni devotee, who recently caused a viral frenzy with an IPL poster that oozes adoration, it’s clear that Dhoni’s fanbase has evolved into a magnificent pandemonium of love and excitement.

In the viral poster, a man is holding a baby while proudly displaying a sign that reads, “Your youngest ever fan says ‘Definitely Not’ - Anvay." Right by his side is a lady sporting the iconic CSK jersey, likely fresh off the thrilling CSK vs DC match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Advertisement

Here’s the Poster:

This picture speaks volumes about the IPL frenzy. With rumors swirling that the 2023 tournament could be Dhoni’s last, fans are clinging to every moment. But wait, there’s more! Fans received another “Definitely not" moment when a commentator cheekily asked Dhoni if he was enjoying his final IPL season. Laughing, Dhoni responded, “You’ve decided it’s my last season, not me!"

However, the news of Dhoni’s potential IPL retirement has left fans in a state of disbelief. They simply can’t fathom a cricketing world without their idol. To express their unwavering devotion, one fan crafted an IPL poster that read, “Haven’t watched international cricket since the 2019 World Cup semi-final. No Dhoni, No Cricket."

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings triumphed in the national capital, securing their spot in the IPL playoffs. In a heartwarming video shared by the franchise, captain Dhoni and the team were greeted with an enthusiastic reception from their fans in Chennai as they boarded the team bus.

Advertisement

Watch the Viral Video:

Talk about Dhoni’s magic!