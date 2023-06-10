Did Aliens Just Photobomb UK Airshow? UFO Investigator Makes Sensational Claim

The Torbay Airshow in Devon in the UK took an unexpected turn last when a UFO investigator captured what he believes to be a flying saucer, filled with aliens, photobombing the event. The Torbay Airshow is known as a family-friendly outing focused on planes, but according to John Mooner, it seems that even intergalactic beings find joy in aircraft-themed festivities. An avid UFO enthusiast, Mooner attended the air show with hopes of spotting anomalous objects near the aircraft. Little did he know that his day would be filled with a series of extraordinary sightings.

According to Ladbible, as the Red Arrows, an aerobatics display team of the UK’s Royal Air Force, took centre stage, Mooner kept his camera ready, snapping pictures of the elite pilots in action. However, upon reviewing his photographs, he noticed a recurring black object hovering suspiciously close to the Red Arrows. Convinced that aliens had photobombed his pictures, Mooner recalled capturing similar objects near aircraft in his hometown throughout the week. Being thrilled to witness the air show and see all the aircraft, he was amazed as the unidentified objects made several passes by the Red Arrows, allowing him to capture them in multiple photographs. He said, “I saw them with my own eyes as they made several passes by the Red Arrows."