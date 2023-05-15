Did Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Use The C Word On Live TV? Here's The Truth

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the country following his release from police custody. Khan made a fiery speech in the address, which has now triggered massive traction on social media. The former Pakistan PM did not back down from slamming the country’s army. During the speech, Imran Khan allegedly used a cuss word while hitting out at the Pakistani Army’s top leadership. Did he really use profanity on live television? Here’s the truth unfolded.

In a snippet of the address that’s going viral on social media, Imran Khan hit out at Pakistan’s army chief General Asim Munir, thereby escalating his tussle with the country’s military force. “Was the army abused because of me or because of him (Army Chief General Asim Munir)? What does he think? Are people c*******? Don’t they have brains of their own? People are not fools," he said in Hindi. Watch the video here:

A section of Twitter has come out in support of Imran Khan clarifying the C word used by him was ‘Chuntiya’ which means ‘ants’. “Are Pakistani people ants?" is suggested to be the real meaning of his term. A user defended the politician stating, “Are you living with your blinkers on? That’s a very common Punjabi pronunciation for cheenti (ants)."

Another agreed, “He said chuntiyan, which is Punjabi/Hindi for ants. Log kya chuntiyan hain? Unme apni akal nahi hai? Translate into: You think people are ants? They don’t have their own brains."

One more clarified, “He said chounttian ( ants ) not that bad word."

However, a few on the internet appear to be confused about the usage of the term, and many claimed to be sure that Imran Khan did use a cuss word. A user asked, “Did Imran Khan actually say that word or is this a deep fake? It’s like Pakistan is living in an Anurag Kashyap movie."

Another said, “This is going be a meme material."

One more added, “Hahahaha, can’t stop laughing. Pakistan and its politicians in its own league."

A person agreed, “Pakistan is never short of entertainment. They keep giving it."

A few also believe Imran Khan almost used the derogatory term before playing it safe at the last minute. “Sounds like he wanted to say c****** and tried to self-correct mid-word so it came out all weird."

Another agreed, “I think he realized at the last second and changed it to Ants."

One more theorized, “We all know what he said, or rather we all know what he wanted to say."

The internet appears to be quite divided at the moment. This comes after violent protests erupted all across Pakistan after security forces arrested the former Pak PM on Tuesday, May 9.