Did It Really Happen? Video Shows Woman Bringing Peacock Onboard Flight

While it’s not uncommon to see people travelling with service animals, particularly dogs on planes, one passenger took it to an entirely new level. A viral video circulating on the internet depicts a woman bringing a peacock onto a plane, leaving fellow passengers utterly surprised. Originally shared on TikTok by Brian Torres, the video captures the astonishing sight of the woman strolling down the aisle while holding the peacock. On taking her seat, a fellow passenger questions, “Is that a service animal?" The woman simply responds, “Yeah."

This old video has once again amazed viewers. The video was shared by Twitter page Crazy Clips along with a caption, “There’s actually no way." The clip has garnered over 2 million views and social media users had a field day, as they shared humorous reactions to the unusual sight. However, it is important to note the authenticity of the video remains unverified and unconfirmed.

The woman’s unconventional choice left one person utterly surprised, while another humorously mentioned that they might consider bringing a black bear as an emotional support animal. A user even playfully suggested the idea of painting their dog blue and green instead of opting for a peacock.

Recalling a similar incident, a user revealed a passenger once bought a squirrel as a service animal, but the airlines refused to let the animal in. Another person wondered how airport security could allow peacocks inside a plane but carrying larger bags is prohibited.

In 2018, a similar incident garnered attention when a female traveller attempted to bring a peacock on board a United Airlines flight as an emotional support animal. Despite her offer to purchase a separate plane ticket for the bird, the airline declined her request, due to the bird’s weight and size, as reported by BBC.