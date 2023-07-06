Did Mark Zuckerberg Drop An Update On Cage Fight With Elon Musk After Threads' Launch?

Meta’s Twitter rival Threads is here, and it seems like people are already loving it. It is based on Instagram’s account system. Threads is an app where users can share written updates, post links, and join public conversations. Whenever there is a launch of a new app, people are bound to share what they think about it. Memes and other hilarious snapshots have been flooding the microblogging site Twitter. And one such snapshot shared a Threads user’s thoughts on the app and tech giant Mark Zuckerberg had something to say on it. This snapshot was shared on Twitter. It was perfect to give people who haven’t transitioned an update on what has been going on with the new app.

The snapshot read a user writing, “Threads is brilliant. Twitter is done. Elon to be KO by Zuck too." Responding to this, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg replied, “We’re only in the opening moments of the first round here…" The user who had shared this little conversation tweeted alongside the snap “Cage fight update:". It is in reference to the highly anticipated cage fight that both the tech giants have agreed to.

Advertisement

Meta launched Threads on Thursday. It is a text-based alternative to Twitter. “Let’s do this. Welcome to Threads," wrote Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in his first post on the app, according to AFP. Threads is a text-based version of Meta’s app Instagram. According to Meta, this app is “a new, separate space for real-time updates and public conversations."

It is available for download from Apple and Google Android app stores in more than 100 countries. These include India, the U.S., Britain, Australia, Canada, and Japan.