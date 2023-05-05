Did Rishabh Pant Just Sly Virat Kohli on Instagram Story? IPL Fans Decode 'Cryptic' Message

Rishabh Pant, the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, is bouncing back from his injuries sustained in a nasty car accident last year. In an Instagram story posted on Wednesday, he shared a glimpse of his gym session, proving that he’s on the road to recovery. But that’s not all! He also added a fun sticker to his story, highlighting a wall quote that says, “Sports do not build character, they reveal it." Now, fans and online sleuths are buzzing, trying to figure out who the message might be aimed at.

A fan couldn’t help but joke, “Once Again Rishabh Pant Bodied Virat Kohli," as speculation grew that Pant might have been taking a playful jab at his fellow cricketer. After all, Kohli has been at the centre of controversy lately, following an on-field spat with Naveen-ul-Haq that quickly escalated into a feud involving Gautam Gambhir. Another fan chimed in, noting, “Rishabh Pant knows whom to support in Gambhir vs Kohli".

While the speculation about his IG story continued to swirl, Kohli fans were quick to defend their man. “This story by Rishabh Pant had 0 connections with Virat Kohli," one fan wrote in response to trolls. “Stop believing in anything you read on Twitter. Funny how people forgot so early what Virat shared in his Insta story: ‘Everything we see is a PERSPECTIVE NOT THE TRUTH’." It seems that some fans are eager to remind others not to jump to conclusions based on social media rumours. True that!

Despite being sidelined from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) due to his injuries, Rishabh Pant remains a dedicated member of his team, the Delhi Capitals. He’s been seen cheering them on from the Arun Jaitely stadium, proving that his spirit is still very much in the game.

However, fans will have to wait a bit longer to see him back in top form, as the 25-year-old cricketer won’t be returning to play anytime soon. Unfortunately, Pant’s injuries will keep him out of action for both the upcoming World Test Championship and the Cricket World Cup, both of which are scheduled later this year.

