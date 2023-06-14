'Did She Pass?' Internet Playfully Questions 63-Year-Old's 'Disastrous' Driving Skills

A 63-year-old woman’s attempt to pass her driving test took an unexpected turn. Caught on CCTV, the shocking footage revealed a series of events that could only be described as a rollercoaster of mishaps. During the driving test, the elderly woman crashed her car nearly causing the vehicle to flip upside down. From the moment she took the wheel, it was evident that things were not going according to plan.

The video opens with the woman hesitantly driving her blue hatchback as she enters a small road circuit. The indicators quickly begin to flash even before she manages to get the vehicle onto the road. She skirts along the way occasionally hitting the grass area after covering a distance. But things turn worse when she inexplicably races the car at full speed causing a head-on collision with a lamppost.

It seems the 63-year-old continues to accelerate the vehicle, which sends the car flying into the air for a split second. As it lands, the momentum causes the vehicle to end flip on its side. If that wasn’t enough, the wheels can be seen spinning until the end, indicating the woman was still pushing on the accelerator. In the end, the car comes to a halt in the suspended position beside a broken lamppost. Take a look at the video here: