Did Taylor Swift Give 'Fake Scoop' on Joe Alwyn Breakup? Fans Have Conspiracy Theories

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have reportedly broken up after six years together. The news came forward after a source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple parted ways amicably. The source further revealed that this is the reason why Alwyn had not attended any of the shows in Swift’s ongoing Eras tour.

The news came as a shocker for many and broke hearts online. Many are also in denial about this news. Amid all of this, fans are coming up with their own theories regarding the breakup. Twitter user Nona Uppal took to the blue bird app and shared how she thinks that the “insider" scoop" which is coming out is just someone Taylor got the hint was betraying her. This is how she gave them the fake scoop that she has broken up and now they’re going ham with it. “because damn why are you STILL talking haven’t you seen discourse," she further mentioned.

In another tweet, she wrote, “for context: Taylor has been known to do this in the past!"

In another theory which has come forward, fans have pointed out that Taylor hinter towards her breakup nearly two weeks before reports hit. This happened when she substituted one Folklore song for another in her Eras Tour setlist. She replaced “Invisible String" with “The 1."

“Taylor changed her setlist up by playing The 1 instead of Invisible String. “You think you can just scroll and know the setlist…. let it be said about #TSTheErasTour , we’re TRICKSY. We have got a healthy set of hijinks." #ArlingtonTSTheErasTour," wrote a fan page while posting the video.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn began dating in 2016.

