Trends :MS DhoniRajasthani CoupleDelhi MetroTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Did The Simpsons ‘Predict’ Missing Titanic Submarine?

Did The Simpsons ‘Predict’ Missing Titanic Submarine?

Did the Simpsons predict the missing of Titan Sub? Here is what fan theory says.

Advertisement

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 14:24 IST

New Delhi, India

Did The Simpsons ‘Predict’ Missing Titanic Submarine?. (Image: News18/twitter/@kirawontmiss)
Did The Simpsons ‘Predict’ Missing Titanic Submarine?. (Image: News18/twitter/@kirawontmiss)

As they search for the missing submersible, Simpsons fans are claiming that the cartoon show predicted the missing Titanic submarine in 2006. It happened in an episode produced by Mike Reiss who took a trip himself in the missing Oceangate sub. The classic episode of the show perfectly showed how Homer Simpson’s long-lost father Mason Fairbanks gives a speech about their mission before started with their expedition.

“Today I am filled with joy. Searching for treasure with my long-lost son. My dream for each of you is that you find the happiness I feel today," he tells before descending deep down into the ocean with Mason explaining.

Towards the end of the episode, an oxygen-low light flashes up on the screen, and Homer begins to drift out of consciousness. As a result of this, Homer woke up in the hospital after being in a coma for three days, surrounded by his family.

Advertisement

Now, many tweets have gone viral saying the Simpsons predicted this incident. Have a look:

top videos
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Advani's Cream Bodysuit & Ruffled Skirt Set Will Cost You A Bomb If You Want To Shop The Look
  • Anusha Dandekar Undergoes Ovarian Lump Surgery: All About The Condition, How To Prevent It | Expert
  • Priyanka, Nick Take MM For Her First Ascot | Suhana Buys Rs 13 Crore Land? | Adipurush Crashes At BO

    • Meanwhile, ships and planes have scoured 10,000 square miles of surface water for the submersible, which was attempting to dive about 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. The submersible, named Titan, was carrying British billionaire Hamish Harding and Pakistani tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, who also have British citizenship, on $250,000 tickets. Also on board is the company’s CEO, Stockton Rush, and a French submarine operator Paul-Henri Nargeolet, nicknamed “Mr Titanic" for his frequent dives at the site.

    Follow us on

    first published: June 22, 2023, 14:24 IST
    last updated: June 22, 2023, 14:24 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App