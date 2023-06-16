Did This Woman Beat Katrina Kaif's Performance On Chikni Chameli? You Decide

Bollywood upbeat track Chikni Chameli from Angeepath was a hit. Well, all credits go to Katrina Kaif for delivering a scintillating performance. While we thought no one could ever beat Katrina Kaif’s mesmerising dance, a dancer named Kanishka Sharma took up the challenge and showcased her electrifying moves on Shreya Ghoshal’s song. Not just her dance moves, but her expression also captivated the audience.

The video quickly became a sensation on the internet drawing views and engagement. The comment section was filled with compliments and social media users couldn’t help but praise the dancer’s talent. Her flawless execution left a lasting impression on the audience. The video has already received an impressive 8 million views. Watch here:

Advertisement

Reacting to the video, a social media user wrote, “Katrina Kaif ko hi fail kar diya aapne. (You have failed Katrina Kaif herself.)"

Another user simply declared her dance a “Blockbuster."

“Killing dance moves," a comment read.

A user observed, “Agar is dance ke piche gaur se dekhoge toh diet, skin care, exercise aur bohot practice dikhega. (If you carefully observe the dance, you will see the importance of diet, skincare, exercise and a lot of practice)."

Advertisement

This is not the first time that Kanishka Sharma’s dance video has gone viral. Previously, the talented dancer hit the headlines after a clip of hers dancing to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s song Suraj Hua Maddham surfaced online. Shot against the breathtaking backdrop of a snow mountain, the woman raised the temperature by donning a yellow saree and captivated the internet with her sensual dance moves to the popular song.