‘Did You Block Me?’ Woman Shares How She Trolled Scammer Offering Job On WhatsApp

Online scams are becoming increasingly common in this digital age and fraudsters are always looking for new ways to trick unsuspecting victims. However, when one woman was targeted by a scammer on WhatsApp, she decided to take matters into her own hands and gave the crook a taste of their own medicine. Udita Pal, the co-founder of a Bengaluru-based start-up, recently took to Twitter to share her hilarious encounter with a scammer. While most people would have simply ignored the scammer or blocked their number, Pal decided to troll the fraudster with her witty and sarcastic replies.

Pal shared screenshots of her chat with a scammer who tried to dupe her through the messenger app. The scammer offered her a fake job and asked her to like and subscribe a YouTube video to get paid. The person then told Pal that she will be assigned three tasks, where the first one requires her to like a video and subscribe to the channel.

Advertisement

Although the scammer tried to trick Udita Pal into liking and subscribing a fake YouTube video, she outsmarted him by sending him a screenshot of a different clip, titled “Caught some idiot trying to scam."

The situation took an unexpected turn when instead of Pal blocking the scammer, it was the fraudster who ended up blocking her. It became a comical moment that left social media users in splits.

A user wrote, “Although I haven’t gotten any DM yet, I’ve been getting called from US-based numbers on WhatsApp too. I don’t know what happened."

Advertisement

Another user shared a less creative but satisfying response, saying “I did something less creative but felt good as well. I replied with a voice note that lasted 20 seconds. Contained sounds of me mimicking a giant vomit and loud farts that end runny, and then I blocked the number."

Advertisement

Someone else shared their experience of actually getting paid through such scams, “Point is. I have got paid 200/300 like this. But stopped doing it because I don’t have energy to explain it to Income tax how I got that money."

Another user questioned the source of such scammers and asked, “Where do they even get our number from? A person approached me with the exact same lines."

What are your thoughts about the ROFL incident?

Read all the Latest News here