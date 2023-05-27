Did You Know About The 'Pineapple Is Eating You' Phenomenon?

Are you ready to be captivated and slightly disturbed as the internet spirals into chaos over a mind-blowing revelation: when you indulge in the tropical delight of pineapple, the pineapple is eating you? The shocking claim has sent shockwaves across the web, leaving former pineapple enthusiasts reconsidering their fruity choices. In a quest to uncover the truth, one intrepid science buff took to TikTok, whisking the internet into a microscopic journey. This was going to be a trip through the hidden wonders of this tropical fruit. SF Microscopy, the mastermind behind the captivating video, dissected minuscule pineapple chunks and observed them under a microscope. What they discovered was nothing short of jaw-dropping.

With a voiceover that is sure to hold all your attention, the microscope maestro unravels the mystery behind the peculiar tingling sensation experienced by many after devouring pineapples. And the revelation is as bizarre as it gets: pineapple needles. No, not the type that pierces your skin or delivers injections—something far more uncanny.

LADbible quoted the voiceover as it begins, “Why do our mouths tingle after eating pineapple?" According to the TikToker, our mouths tingle because we are unwittingly getting stabbed by thousands of minuscule needles known as raphides. These curious crystals of calcium oxalate penetrate our cell membranes, causing irritation and discomfort. This is not a drill—pineapple is armed with its own microscopic arsenal, leaving a trail of microscopic havoc in our mouths.

ScienceDirect explained raphides can actually poke into the tissues of your mouth and throat, causing irritation and a tingling sensation. In some cases, this irritation can lead to inflammation, excessive saliva production, and swelling that may even make it difficult to breathe or swallow.

If you ever experience discomfort after eating pineapple or other plants containing these crystals, there are a few things you can try. Drinking cool liquids or using soothing substances that coat the affected areas, known as demulcents, may provide some relief. Taking antihistamines can also help reduce the allergic response and alleviate symptoms. In severe cases where breathing becomes significantly compromised, a tracheostomy may be necessary to maintain proper airflow.

It’s important to note that the effects of these crystals can last for several hours, so it’s crucial to take any necessary precautions and seek medical attention if needed.