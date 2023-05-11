Did You Know Chainsaw Was Invented To Assist Childbirth?

Do you know the story behind the invention of chainsaws? If you think it was made to cut down trees and hard things, then the real reason is sure to leave you squirming. The tool was shockingly created to be used on one of the most sensitive parts of a woman’s body. They were invented to assist childbirth, as terrifying as it sounds, the piece of information stands to be true. This was at the time when the process of caesarian wasn’t known to the world. Before the caesarian section was introduced in the field of medical science, doctors used the procedure namely symphysiotomy. When the babies couldn’t be delivered normally or got stuck in the pelvis area, medical experts would remove parts of the mother’s bone and cartilage to create more space.

Back in the day, the procedure was performed using raw small knives or saws without putting the mother under the influence of anaesthesia. The process was quite painful and messy, and in their conquest to improve the symphysiotomy method, two Scottish doctors namely John Aitken and James Jeffray invented chainsaws in 1785. This made the process less time-consuming. Shockingly, the tool looked like a modern-day knife kitchen with teeth-like structures on the chain in an oval shape. Initially, the chainsaws didn’t look like the gigantic ones that are now used to cut trees. Eventually, doctors also began using the medical tool for bone-cutting operations and surgeries related to amputations.

Over the years, the tool evolved to assist woodwork, becoming larger in size and growing powerful to be the modern-day equipment that humans recognise. Symphysiotomies are no longer performed by doctors.

Chainsaws also earned the title of deadly-looking tools after the American horror franchise - Texas Chainsaw Massacre – showed them as a weapon of terror. Spooky, right?

When a TikTok user discovered the horrifying history of chainsaws, she uploaded her reaction video on TikTok garnering massive traction, as per LadBible. The clip sees her squirming expression while reading up about the invention of the tool. Followed by sickening reactions from other people who have no clue about this piece of information.