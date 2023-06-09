Did You Know Dimple Kapadia Was Initially Rejected For 'Bobby'? Here's Why

Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia has had a thriving career. However, she became a national sensation with her very first film Bobby. Directed by Raj Kapoor, the 1973 film also marked the debut of Rishi Kapoor as a lead actor. Even though the movie performed well and carved a great niche for the actress, not many know that she was initially rejected for the role. Yes, you read that right.

Also Read: No Mobile or TV for an Hour: Maharashtra Village’s Initiative Perfectly Meets Need of the Hour

Advertisement

Twitter user Mimansa Shekhar took to the micro blogging site and shared how Dimple was rejected initially for looking “older than Rishi Kapoor." She further wrote, “She was in school, but Raj Kapoor gave another chance. Then, she left it all! For her marrying Rajesh Khanna was a bigger high that success. She was his fan & it was a dream come true!"

With this, she posted a video of Bobby’s very famous song, ‘Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho." Here, have a look:

The tweet has now gone viral and garnered over 7K views. Many have also retweeted the video.