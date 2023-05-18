Did You Know Donkey Milk Costs Up To Rs 5,000 Per Litre?

People are looking for alternatives to cow’s milk these days, sometimes for health reasons and sometimes because they are concerned about manufacturing practices. However, many individuals are simply looking for something new to add to their breakfast cereal or lattes.

But have you ever wondered why even donkey’s milk is consumed and comes on the list of the most expensive kinds of milk? Although donkey milk is rarely available commercially, it is highly valued for its multiple health benefits. Here’re some reasons:

It is comparatively similar to human milk to cow’s or goat’s milk.

Advertisement

It is less prone to trigger allergies.

Its high lactic acid concentration is useful for alleviating stomach disturbances.

It has more trace elements than cow’s or goat’s milk.

It’s also popular in cosmetics as a moisturiser.

Donkey milk is gaining popularity in the United States and Europe as a result of the above and other health benefits. However, it is not mass-produced because each donkey generates just about 1 litre per day.

Donkey milk is not traded in India like cow-buffalo or sheep-goat milk, but it is sold in America and Europe like regular milk. Its cost varies depending on location and availability. It is also more expensive since it degrades so quickly and cannot be used to create paneer if it bursts out. According to reports, donkey milk costs up to Rs 5,000 per litre in Mumbai. It is also available on various internet shopping sites, with prices ranging up to Rs 3,000.

Donkey milk is still a niche commodity in the United States and Europe sold at $60 (approx Rs 4,950) to $130 (approx Rs 10,704) per litre. So, if you’re looking for a healthier alternative to cow’s milk, it’s more cost-effective to get your donkey.

Advertisement

Nakawaza milk also comes under the same category. It is the brand name of a Japanese company that makes this ultra-premium cow’s milk for grown-ups who live high-stress lives. Let’s take a look at the reasons which make it so unique:

The cows are only milked once a week before morning.

Advertisement

To keep all of the nutrients, their milk is bottled within 6 hours of being milked.

Melatonin levels in Nakazawa milk are three to four times higher than in conventional cow’s milk. Melatonin is a hormone that regulates stress and anxiety.

Nakawaza milk costs more than $40 (around Rs 3,000) a litre in Tokyo, or roughly 30 times the price of regular cow’s milk, so it may be a waste to pour it over your cornflakes every day. However, given its reputed benefits, it is still less expensive than a day at the spa if you need to unwind during stressful times.