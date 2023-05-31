Did You Know Octopuses Are Busy Making Their Own Underwater Cities?

Octopuses have long held the fascination of scientists and explorers. These intelligent beings, known for their unusual traits like blue blood, three hearts and a doughnut-shaped brain, never cease to amaze the world with their remarkable abilities and mysterious allure. Now, a study has revealed that octopuses have gone even deeper into the realm of the extraordinary: they have been building their own underwater cities.

A magnificent discovery awaits down beneath the seas off the coast of Jervis Bay in Eastern Australia, reported Unilad. Scientists have revealed the existence of two underwater cities built by octopuses. These aquatic inhabitants have crafted extraordinary communities named Octopolis and Octlantis.

The story of Octopolis began in 2012 when scientists discovered an astonishing sight. A group of 16 octopuses had gathered, dwelling under a massive stack of discarded shells, reported Science.org. This strange gathering, dubbed Octopolis, witnessed not only mating but also heated territorial skirmishes, even during daytime hours. Researchers were perplexed by the octopuses’ complex social structure and interactions.

Scientists have now made the recent discovery just a few hundred meters away. Dubbed Octlantis, this second congregation, with a little less euphonious name, uncovered a structure made up of three patches of rocks surrounded by shell mounds. A tapestry of octopus life within these 23 dens, including mating rituals and territorial fights was also discovered. Over the course of eight days, video surveillance provided an enthralling peek into the lively world of Octlantis.

What’s more fascinating about these underwater cities is the fact that they didn’t have any human elements, meaning that the octopuses constructed them themselves.

Professor David Scheel, who led research into the octopus communities, said: “These behaviours are the product of natural selection, and may be remarkably similar to vertebrate complex social behaviour."