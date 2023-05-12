Did You Know Rekha Dubbed For Actresses in These Amitabh Bachchan Movies?

Rekha is undeniably the queen of Bollywood. She has given the industry a few of its finest movies. From ‘Silsilaa’ to ‘Chashme Buddoor’, ‘Ghar’, ‘Gol Maal’, and many more - Rekha has proved herself as an actor time and again. She also made headlines after her not-so-secret alleged love affair with Amitabh Bachchan grabbed the limelight back in the day. However, one thing that we did not know was Rekha has also dubbed for many movies starring Mr Bachchan. Yes! You read that right. From ‘Sooryavansham’ to ‘Aakhree Raasta’, Rekha has given her voice to many such movies.

Twitter user who goes by the name, ‘Mimansa Shekhar’ took to the micro-blogging site and shared how Rekha has a sensual voice. She further shared clips from various movies and wrote, “#Rekha has a uniquely deep, sensuous and expressive voice. But did you know she’s dubbed for several actresses too? Some of them are: #Soundarya and Jayasudha - #Sooryavansham #Sridevi - Aakhree Raasta #NeetuKapoor - Yaarana #SmitaPatil - Waaris."

With this, she asked people to add more such movies to the list.

The tweet, since being uploaded, has gone viral and garnered tons of views. Many people also seemed conflicted about the same. However, IMDb also confirms how the actress gave voice to all the above-mentioned films. Many people were sceptical about the movie ‘Yaarana’. However, a report by IMDb states, “Due to Neetu Singh’s unavailability to dub a few scenes, Rekha was called upon to finish her dubbing work."

“Smita Patil’s voice dub was done due to her poor health and untimely death. Not sure why Neetu couldn’t dub her own lines; need to find out. Rest were South actresses with diction issue. But yes, Rekha’s voice quality is just awesome," wrote a Twitter user.

Meanwhile, despite all the rumours and gossip about the two A-listers, Rekha seemed to be unfazed. While she chooses to remain single, Amitabh will soon be celebrating his 50th marriage anniversary with wife-actress Jaya Bachchan on June 3, 2023.