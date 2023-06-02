Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » Did You Know 'Sholay' Has a Parody Called ‘Chholay?’ Check Out This Viral Video

Did You Know 'Sholay' Has a Parody Called ‘Chholay?’ Check Out This Viral Video

Hindi blockbuster 'Sholay' has a parody called 'Chholay'. Watch this viral video to know more.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 13:19 IST

New Delhi, India

Sholay' Has a Parody Called ‘Chholay'. (Image: News18)

The mass action-entertainer Sholay is definitely an iconic watch. No other movie has come close to the legacy that this movie has left behind. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, Sholay gave the audience an exquisite tale of friendship, love, and sacrifice. With Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amjad Khan, in main roles, Sholay turned out to be a blockbuster. The movie has taken inspiration from popular Western thriller The Magniicent Seven.

However, not many people know this iconic blockbuster has a parody called ‘Chholay’. Twitter user ‘Mimansa Shekhar’ took to the micro blogging site and shared a video from the parody. The parody came out in 1998 as a part of Star TV show ‘Ek Do Teen’. For those who don’t know the show did many parody episodes on Hindi classic films.

In the video, you can see a ‘duplicate’ Jai, Veeru, and Basanti. Here, have a look at the video:

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 120K views. “I used to love this show. I also remember the Karz parody “Marz", and the even funnier Karan-Arjun parody “Garam in June". The Salman guy used to keep roaming around in vests because he used to feel very Garam in June," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “There was one parody way before that. Ramgarh Ke Sholay. All body doubles of Sholay actors were cast in that! 1990 or 1991."

What do you think?

    first published: June 02, 2023, 13:19 IST
    last updated: June 02, 2023, 13:19 IST
