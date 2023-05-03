Did You Know Snakes Can Yawn? Watch Chilling Video Here

A video of a yawing snake has taken over social media. While yawning is observed in humans when they feel tired or sleepy, it may not be the case for snakes. There isn’t a way to determine how snakes experience tiredness. As per Australian Geographic, it cannot be assumed that a yawning snake can be tired. Expert Jake Meney, a supervisor of reptiles at the Australian Reptile Park, has given a more plausible biological explanation behind a snake’s yawn.

He theorizes reptiles indulge in such behaviour owing to mouth gaping. The expert highlights how snakes eat things that are much larger than their head, hence the yawn could just be their way of aligning and stretching the jaw portion. Meney suggests that yawns certainly don’t happen because they’re tired. But have you actually watched a snake do it? A video circulating on social media features a zoomed-in visual of a green snake perched on what seems to be a tree branch.

Advertisement

In a terrifying yet fascinating action, the reptile opens its mouth wide, exposing the insides that contain toothpick-like teeth.

Watch the video here:

With over three lakh views, the video has left animal lovers equal parts shocked yet captivated. While some added hilarious responses in the reply section, many revealed it was a terrifying sight for them to watch. A user joked, “I wish I hadn’t seen. Looks like my wife in the morning (love her really)."

Advertisement

Another said, “What’s worse is it made me yawn."

One more added, “It needs an espresso."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a user said, “That is frightening."

Another agreed, “If that happens right in front of me I’d have a heart attack and won’t live to tell you that I did."

Previously, another video of reptiles that garnered major traction on the internet captured a snake trying to stand upright on its own. The python in the clip is positioned on the roof of a house trying to reach a tree branch.

The reptile extends its body upright to reach the branch before leaning on it to make an escape. Many social media viewers couldn’t fathom how the animal managed to do it.

Read all the Latest News here