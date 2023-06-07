Did You Know Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Has A Kalaripayattu Connection?

With a banger opening at the global box office, Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse has received critical acclamation, be it for its captivating plot or spectacular visuals. The dazzling animation work brings out the story of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) to life in all its visually striking glory. Now, the lead animator of the film, Nick Kondo, has revealed it was a massive creative challenge for his team to give hundreds of different Spider-people their unique set of motion and signature moves. For Pavitr Prabhakar aka Indian Spider-Man, the creators found their inspiration in the roots of the country.

Voiced by Karan Soni, Pavitr, is shown to be from an alternate reality, where he is a resident of Mumbattan (a blend word for Mumbai and Manhattan). The character’s unique motion takes inspiration from one of the oldest martial arts forms Kalaripayattu which originated in Kerala over 2000 years ago. “One of the great creative challenges for Across the Spider-Verse was giving 100s of different Spiders unique motion signatures. For Pavitr, we looked to one of the oldest known martial arts, Kalaripayattu, which originates from the Indian state of Kerala over 2000 years ago," said Nick Kondo.

In a subsequent tweet, he also sends love to the animation team from Kerala who put in their hard efforts for Pavitr’s creation.

Fans who’ve watched the animated movie have lauded the team’s effort for making their latest offering a visual spectacle. A viewer said, “This is amazing, I can’t imagine how much effort your team put into it. I thought it was just random motion but you try to mimic some realistic experience and also recreated it. Unbelievable!"

Meanwhile, a section expressed how Pavitr was one of their favourite characters in the film. One said, “This is so cool! I was obsessed with the way he moved while web-slinging throughout the film! Cool to see that it’s a direct reference. The attention to detail is immaculate."

One more added, “Absolutely one of the best characters from the film… Loved it all but Pavitr was especially brilliant! Kudos to you and the team!"