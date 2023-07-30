Did You Know SRK Was Paid Rs 25,000 For ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’? Here is The Entire Story

Shah Rukh Khan never fails to inspire his audience. Deemed as ‘King of Bollywood,’ the man has always managed to mesmerise his audience by something or the other. One movie of SRK which is remembered till date is ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’. It is known as one of the classic cults. The romantic drama not only impressed fans with its storyline but also with its songs. However, the movie had to go through its own struggles before it became a hit.

Twitter page ‘Film History Pics’ took to the micro blogging site and revealed that SRK received Rs 5000 as signing amount. Not just this but he was only given Rs 25K for the film. This film was ready before Baazigar and Darr. However, the distributors were not interested. SRK bought Bombay territory and helped release it.

“My fav SRK movie after Swades, such a heartwarming film and #SRK as Sunil was so endearing," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “SRK. To acquire a film’s rights in less than 2 years of entering the showbiz shows how quickly he reached to the top. This also shows his brilliant business acumen and passion for what he has created. Fan for life."