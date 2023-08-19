Did You Know Your Favourite Choco Bar Snickers Got Its Name From A Racehorse?

Snickers, a beloved chocolate bar known for its nougat, caramel and peanut filling, holds a special place alongside other favourites like Galaxy, Mars or Dairy Milk. Despite our love for Snickers, a handful of people are aware of the intriguing story behind its name. In the year 1911, Frank Mars took a bold step by investing all his funds into a candy company, partnering with his second wife, Ethel. Although the business failed miserably, the couple remained determined and give birth to Mar-o-Bar, which is now called Mars Company. With the launch of their first product, Milky Way, their sales skyrocketed and the chocolate became everyone’s favourite.

Soon after getting success with Milky Way, Frank and Ethel decided to expand and alongside their confectionery business, they purchased the ranch and started doing horse breeding, a trend common among business moguls during that era. Frank named it Milky Way Farms, which was nearly 3,000 acres of land and hired around 100 people to keep running the business in Tennessee.

Ethel Mars had a special soft spot for a particular racehorse, which the couple had won in a race but unfortunately, the animal passed away shortly before Frank Mars was about to introduce an updated version of the Milky Way candy with peanuts. In honour of the horse, Frank and Ethel chose to name their upcoming chocolate after their beloved horse, giving birth to the iconic Snickers candy bar.

While the bar was popular in America since 1930, the British got to experience the Snickers bar in 1990. In the UK, the candy bar wasn’t referred to as Snickers, but it was called Marathon Bar. The company decided to change its name in the UK due to concerns as Snickers rhymed with knickers, a term used to refer to women’s undergarments.