'Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai' Fame Devraj Patel's Death Leaves Fans Mourning on Twitter

The news of Devraj Patel, a popular YouTuber, and comedian from Chhattisgarh, losing his life in a road accident on Monday has left his fans and followers in deep sorrow. Known for his viral reel featuring the iconic dialogue, “Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai," Patel was en route to shoot a comedy video in Raipur when the unfortunate incident took place, as reported by PTI.

According to available information, Patel was riding as a pillion passenger when the accident occurred around 3:30 pm. After concluding a video shoot in Nava Raipur, he was on his way back when tragedy struck. Regrettably, a collision with a truck resulted in severe injuries to his head and other parts of his body.

With a staggering subscriber count of over 4 lahks on YouTube, Patel had amassed a loyal fan base who adored him for his witty style and comedic videos. The news of his untimely demise has sent shockwaves across social media platforms, as fans took to Twitter to express their condolences and mourn the loss of their beloved entertainer.

In the meantime, authorities have reported that the accident occurred when the motorcycle’s handle collided with a truck, both moving in the same direction. Tragically, Patel, who was riding as a pillion, came under the rear wheel of the heavy vehicle, resulting in the fatal outcome, according to an official statement.

Fortunately, the bike rider Rakesh Manhar managed to escape unhurt from the accident. Recognising the gravity of the situation, he promptly called for an ambulance, which transported Patel to a nearby hospital. Despite the efforts, medical professionals declared him dead, adding to the immense sadness felt by his fans and the wider community.

Even Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed his condolences on Twitter, sharing an old video featuring himself and Patel at the CM’s official residence. In the video, the witty YouTuber humorously remarked, “Only two persons are famous in Chhattisgarh. I and our ‘kaka’ (Baghel is popularly called ‘kaka,’ meaning uncle)."

“Devraj Patel, who made his place among crores of people with ‘Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai’, who made us all laugh, left us today. The loss of amazing talent at this young age is very sad. May God give strength to his family and loved ones to bear this loss. Om Shanti" expressed Mr. Baghel in a heartfelt tweet in Hindi.