'Dilli Ki Dhoop, Chawal': Bizarre Slogan on Zara Shirt Has Indians Scratching Their Heads

We’ve all heard of things getting ‘lost in translation’, but Zara took it to a whole new level. The renowned fashion brand recently launched its streetwear collection, but little did they know they were about to become the punchline of online jokes. It all started with a bizarre slogan printed on one of their shirts that left Indians scratching their heads and trolls in stitches.

In a viral picture that’s making the rounds, a male model proudly flaunts a Zara shirt with a slogan that’s more confusing than a Rubik’s Cube. Indians couldn’t quite wrap their heads around it, and soon the internet exploded with laughter and bewilderment at the fashion failure.

“Dilli Ki Dhoop, Dilli…Chawal" read the enigmatic phrase on the white embroidered shirt which is priced at a staggering $49.90! Naturally, Desis around the world embarked on a quest for meaning, desperately trying to decipher the nonsensical words, whether together or individually. As the perplexity grew, so did the online uproar. Users joined forces, transforming into a virtual army of trolls, unleashing their savage wit upon Zara’s unfortunate ‘lost in translation’ case.

One user couldn’t help but share the hilarious revelation, stating, “Zara is selling a shirt that has Hindi words that make no sense: One side says ‘Chawal — elements of voyage,’ which is rice, and the other says ‘Delhi’s sun/heat, Delhi.'"

The guessing game was soon underway as users tried to make sense of this linguistic debacle. One clever user speculated, “I think someone was told to print ‘rise’ in Hindi along with sun." While another chimed in with their own interpretation, suggesting, “I think this was supposed to mean ‘Dilli ki dhoop, Dilli ki chaav,’ which got mistranslated to ‘chaval’!!!"

One user cheekily remarked, “AI at work! Zara outsourced its designing to stable diffusion, apparently! What’s next? ‘Bombay’s Water Bombay’ - ‘Vada Paav’!!"