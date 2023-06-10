'Dimag Ki Batti Jala De': Desis Twitter Reminisces About OG Ads That Once Ruled Hearts

Remember the good old days when TV was all about those epic ads that had us kids jumping with excitement? From “Dimag ki Batti Jala De" to “Daag Achche Hai," those jingles became ingrained in our brains, and we eagerly anticipated them during cartoon breaks. Even today, if you played those ads, we’d rock the recitation like it’s nobody’s business, despite the years that have passed. And now, Desis on Twitter are putting their own spin on “They don’t make ads like this anymore," and let me tell you, they’re absolutely worth a scroll! These tweets will take you on a delightful trip down memory lane, where the OG ads ruled supreme.

Brother and Sister in ‘Surf Excel: Daag Achche Hai’

Advertisement

The heartwarming tale beautifully touched upon a brother’s selflessness!

‘Center Fresh: Sirf Zubaan Pe Lagaam Lagata Hai, Haath Pe Nahi’

Rolling on the floor laughing*

‘Kacche Aam Ka Copy: Parle Kaccha Mango Bite’

Wasn’t this the only toffee that every Indian child would’ve at least once in their lifetime?

‘Airtel: Har Ek Friend Zaroori Hota Hai’

The ultimate ‘friendship’ song

‘Ek Ajnabee Hasina Se: Doublemint’

This, indeed, had our hearts!

Also Read: Air India’s ‘November Oscar Whiskey’ Recruitment Ad Goes Viral, Here’s What it Means

‘Mentos: Dimag ki Batti Jala De’

How can we forget this, c’mon!

‘Vodafone: ZooZoo’

Didn’t we watch IPL just for this?

And here are some more: