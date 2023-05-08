Dimple Kapadia's Portrayal of 'Rani Ba' in 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo' is 'Masterclass in Acting'

Hotstar released ‘Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo’ on May 5 and ever since then reviews are pouring in for the 8-episode series. Set in Rann Pradesh, the series revolves around Savitri, referred to as Rani Ba, and her family. This character is played by Dimple Kapadia. She is not only the matriarch of the family but also a mother-figure to many widows. She made it her duty to empower them to earn their own livelihoods without having to depend on anyone else.

Now, the woman run a drug cartel together under the shield of a handicraft business called Rani Cooperative.

The series also features Angira Dhar, Radhika Madan, Isha Talwar, Naseeruddin Shah, and many more. Many took to Twitter and appreciated the show. However, Dimple Kapadia turned out to be the show stopper. Her portrayal of “Rani Ba" has been deemed a “masterclass in acting." She plays Savitri with remarkable strength, grace, dignity and rawness and it had fans in complete awe of her performance.

“Saas Bahu aur Flamingo. 10/10 This is literally the BEST series ever made. When I say this, believe me. Dimple Kapadia, the woman you are. You ruled the series for me. I never got the chance to watch you in a full fledged show like this but the way you played “Rani Ma," wrote a Twitter user. “Dimple Kapadia’s portrayal of Rani Baa in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is a masterclass in acting. She effortlessly commands attention and respect on screen. Truly a legend!" wrote another person.

Have you seen the show yet?

