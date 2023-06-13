Disabled Man Pulls 10,000 Kg Truck To Set Remarkable Record

Dave Walsh, a former army serviceman until 2010, bravely ventured into able-bodied strongman competitions starting in 2012. However, at the age of 36 in 2014, Dave faced a life-altering diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, a chronic disorder impacting the central nervous system also known as encephalomyelitis.

Despite this debilitating condition confining him to a wheelchair and hampering his once-active lifestyle, Dave persevered and earned the title of the world’s strongest man. Astonishingly, he shattered expectations and set a new world record by effortlessly pulling a staggering 10,000 kg truck while still in his wheelchair. Notably, this remarkable achievement surpassed his previous record by fivefold, demonstrating his indomitable spirit and determination in the face of adversity.

Reflecting on his journey, Walsh, revealed the profound impact his diagnosis had on him. In a candid interview, he shared, “Learning about this illness plunged me into a state of depression, leaving me uncertain about the way forward and unsure of how to navigate through it." Despite his initial emotional struggles, Dave’s story stands as a testament to his resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

The father of three, Dave, was determined to improve his life and discovered disabled sports tournaments. He started in a wheelchair and is now capable of pulling a 10-tonne truck while in a wheelchair. He broke the previous record by hauling five times the weight. He took up this challenge when one of his friends told him that he would not be able to pull such a huge truck, and he wanted to prove him wrong.

He took on this challenge because he wanted to come out of depression and break the previous records.

Walsh has a busy year ahead of him as he prepares to defend his title as the ‘World’s Strongest Disabled Man’ this year. He intends to execute a 20-tonne truck pull, followed by a 25-tonne pull. He’s even competing for Arnold in Birmingham in September, where he’ll be able to show off his skills in front of a crowd that could include bodybuilding great Arnold Schwarzenegger and actor Sylvester Stallone.