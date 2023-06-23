'Disturbing' Video Shows Toddlers Left Unattended, Kid Beating Another At Bengaluru Pre-school

A disturbing video has surfaced on the internet and sparked massive outrage online. The video shows a group of toddlers left unattended at a pre-school. In the video, one of them can be seen repeatedly hitting another. CCTV footage capturing the incident has gone viral after a Twitter user uploaded it on the social media handle. As of now, the Bengaluru Police has promised to take action.

The brutal video shows a group of toddlers inside a room with toys and other playthings. Further into the video, a woman wearing a blue saree is seen standing near the door. She takes one of the kids outside the room, leaving the rest unattended inside. This is when one of the kids in the room starts hitting another kid. This goes on for several moments with no adult trying to stop it.

A WhatsApp screenshot has been shared along with the video. Have a look:

The video, since being uploaded, has garnered over 155K views and angered people online. “The state of unprofessionalism is disturbing. That child who is involved in bullying+ and his parents should be investigated. MFS that the kid should be sent in mental checkup and his parents under investigation. This modern parenting is unacceptable too," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “When I was in LKG the conductor of our school bus used to get violent with kids. He once grabbed my arm so tight that his nails left marks that stayed for weeks. It was only after my parents complained that the school ensured the buses had one female teacher accompanying."