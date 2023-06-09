Divers Encounter World's 'Oldest' Shark Predating Dinosaurs In Canada

A group of divers — Garrett Clement, Danton West, Connor McTavish and Matteo Endrizzi — recently came across the “oldest shark in the world" in British Columbia, Canada. As per reports, the shark dates back to the era of dinosaurs. It has been identified to be part of the sixgill species- the oldest shark species that are still alive.

The incident took place when the four men were diving in the waters around Vancouver Island. “When I first saw the shark I knew exactly what it was and that this was going to be an encounter I may only get once in my life," Clement said.

“When the shark turned for the first time and started swimming directly at me I could feel my heart skip a beat because not only was I going to be able to see this elusive animal, but I was also going to capture it in a way not many people have," Clement added. He also shared the video of the encounter on YouTube.

As part of the video description, Clement wrote, “Little is known of the sixgill shark. This mysterious species spends most of its time patrolling the bottom of the ocean. Encounters are incredibly rare, divers can go their entire career without catching a glimpse of this elusive creature." Watch it here: