Divine Love to Lust: Lyricist Shares Wild Story Behind 'Falak Dekhun' Song From 'Garam Masala'

Garam Masala, the 2005 film starring Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen, Neha Dhupia and Rajpal Yadav, was all about two womanisers and the lengths they would go to in order to keep up ruses with three separate women. It also gave Bollywood the wildly popular song Falak Dekhun, sung by Sonu Nigam for the film. “Falak dekhun, zameen dekhun, jahan dekhu, tera chehra wahin dekhun," it goes. In Garam Masala, the song represents the protagonist’s lust for the three women he was pursuing.

But that is not how it had originally started out. The song’s writer Mayur Puri has revealed an interesting bit of trivia about the song: it was initially meant to be a Sufi song about divine love! “Mad story behind this song. When I wrote it first (just the mukhda) to help Pritam with his pitch meetings, it was going to be a Sufi song about divine love. By the time it came on screen, it became a song of the hero’s lust as he chased 3 girls!" Puri shared in a tweet.

With this new information in mind, the song does reveal itself in new light.

