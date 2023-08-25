Do You Have The Personality To Survive On Mars? Read To Find Out

Whether or not there is a possibility of life on Mars is an endless debate. Scientists continue to explore the evidence of life on Mars despite the lack of evidence on the planet since they harbour the belief that life may exist in harsh circumstances. According to the National Space Society, Mars is the prime target for colonisation because, among the other planets in the solar system, it has the greatest potential for self-sufficiency. But not everyone can survive on Mars. Apparently living on Mars requires a special skill set. According to research conducted by a group of scientists at George Mason University in Virginia, US, only a certain personality type can survive on Mars.

According to a report by Metro, researchers at the university have executed computer simulations of a human colony residing on the Red Planet for up to 28 years. As per the data received, they have come across some unique findings, which helped the researchers to demarcate the people who might actually be able to survive on Mars. The findings indicate that only a meagre 22 people will be able to co-habit in a colony in a hostile environment like Mars.

Researchers have studied four types of personalities— agreeable, neurotic, reactive, and social— trying to find the best-suited personality for living on Mars. They have come to the conclusion that humans with agreeable personalities are by far the most appropriate creatures to start colonisation on the Red Planet. The interactions between the four personality types, conducted via simulation, revealed that agreeable personalities living on Mars were better able to cope with the ups and downs while neurotic personalities failed to adapt to the conditions.