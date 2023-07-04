Do You Know About The ‘Himalayan Viagra’ Which Costs Rs 20 Lakh Per Kilogram?

In the high Himalayan regions of the Pithoragarh district (Uttarakhand), there grows a fungus that is considered the most expensive and unique in the world. This has a high demand in the market, due to which it is sold in millions. It is called Keeda Jadi or Yarsagumba in the traditional language. It is commonly known as Himalayan Viagra. Yarsagumba in Tibetan means winter worm or summer grass. It is also known as caterpillar fungus or Cordyceps Sinensis and is a major source of income for the people of the Upper Dolpa region.

It is found in the districts of Dharchula and Munsiyari in the Pithoragarh district and is also found in other Himalayan states. The insect fungus is used as a powerful tonic and in the production of cancer drugs. The demand for this insect fungus is high not only in India but also in China, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Traders from those places often come to purchase it, either in Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu or sometimes even in Dharchula. Through agents, foreign traders buy it at a rate of approximately Rs 20 lakh per kilogram.

Advertisement

Livelihood For 80,000 People