Do You Know About These 4 Abandoned Villages In Haryana With Zero Population?

Do you know there are four villages in Sohna town in Gurgaon district of Haryana with no population? This sounds odd because it is hard to believe that India, which has a massive population of 140 crore and where plots are sold at huge prices, has such empty lands. The four villages include Khobri, Jalalpur, Pulawas, and Rojka Gurjar. According to the records of the revenue department, these villages have been named as Bechirag (lampless; denoting a place without light) village.

For hundreds of years, people have never thought to settle in these villages. A thousand acres of land here is used for farming only. There is no power supply, and absolutely no initiative has been taken for the development of these villages. People living in nearby areas come to these villages, collect fodder for their cattle and return to their homes. Few people can be seen in the daytime; but as soon as the sun sets in, no humans can be seen in these villages. The reason why these villages are abandoned is not known yet.