Do You Know How Brands Like Jaquar And Havells Got Their Names? Read This to Find Out

A tweet which is currently going viral shares how some top brands derived their names. Twitter user ‘Vivek Raju’ took to the micro blogging app and shared how brands like Jaquar, Havells, Ranbaxy, Lakme, Chik, Mapro, Parle, Nykaa, Vico Turmeric Cream, and Voltas actually got they name that they have today. It happened after he Retweeted a tweet from user named ‘Valia’, who mentioned, “I was today years old when I found out that It’s JAQUAR not JAGUAR LUXURY BATH FITTINGS and it was named after a grandma called Jai Kaur? My entire life is a lie."

After this, Vivek revealed, Jaquar was founded by Jai Kaur (granny of founders). He further mentioned, “Havells: Haveli Ram Gandhi (founder) Ranbaxy: Ranbir + Gurbax Singh (founders) Lakmé: Derived from Lakshmi Chik: ChinniKrishnan (founder’s father) Mapro: Mahabaleshwar Products (origin of biz) Parle: Comes from Villeparle which comes from Parla (origin of biz) Nykaa: Derived from Nayaka Vicco Turmeric Cream: Vishnu Industrial Chemical Company Voltas: Volkart + Tatas (partnership)."

The tweet has not just come as a shock to many but has also sparked a discussion online. “Do you know the reason behind KukuFM’s name? I tried searching it, read some interviews, didn’t seem to find it anywhere. Like, what’s the name Kuku got to do with audio books, or regional languages?" asked a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Jaquar..till day I was reading as Jaguar..even hardware guy was selling with Jaguar name."

