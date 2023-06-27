Do You Know The 9 Different Names India Has Had Since Ancient Times?

When the Constitution of independent India came into force, one of the lines read, “India, that is Bharat, shall be a union of states." However, a few years ago, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court demanding that the country’s name should be changed to only one name- Bharat. The petitioner claimed that the word India derived from the Greek word Indica, hence it should be removed. The court rejected the plea and stated that the Constitution already has the name Bharat in it. Do you know how many names there are to refer to India?

Recently, a video in which India was referred to by nine different names went viral. As per the video, until now, the country has been known by nine names. Since ancient times, India has been referred to as Jambudweep, Bharatkhand, Himvarsh, Ajnabhavarsh, Bharavarsh, Aryavart, Hind, Hindustan and India. The video has garnered over 14 million views on Instagram so far.

The informative video left the users in awe, while a few pointed out some other names of the country as well. A user wrote, “Bharat ke 9 naam nahi, 10 naam hai. Dasva naam Sone ki Chidiya hai (India does not have 9 but 10 names and the 10th one is Sone Ki Chidiya)."

Another wrote, “Mujhe aaj hi pata chala hai ki itne nam hai (I got to know today, that India has so many names)."

Check out the video here: