Do You Know The Difference Between A Hotel, Motel And Restaurant?

In our daily life, we come across many terms that we hear and use frequently. We might not have complete information about that word. We rely on overheard words and end up not understanding the actual meaning of them. As a result, we sometimes have to face consequences. Let us explain to you the difference between the three words that are related to travel and lodging that many people are unaware of.

Most of us do not know the real meaning and difference between ordinary words such as ok and sorry. In such cases knowing the distinction between words such as hotel, motel, and restaurant is difficult. So let us understand the meaning of these three words with their key differences.

Whether it’s a hotel, a motel or a restaurant, all of these are part of the hospitality sector. All of these are businesses catering to different forms of clients. The primary goal of a hotel and a motel is to provide accommodation and that of a restaurant is to serve food and drinks. Sometimes a restaurant may also be found inside a hotel.

Difference Between a Hotel and a Motel:

A hotel is a place with luxury accommodations. It provides lodging and food facilities for its guests. It also offers amenities such as beds, storage, bathroom, swimming pools, child care, spa, room service, pet care and recreational facilities. Many luxury hotels also provide conference halls for holding up business meetings or conferences. The rating of a hotel ranges from one to seven stars depending on the facilities and amenities they provide. Hotels usually are huge multi-storey buildings with multiple rooms providing good interiors of the building. There are three types of hotels.

Upscale luxury hotels: These establishments provide opulent amenities like full-service lodging with on-site restaurants. They have high expectations for both efficient and individualised assistance. They are typically categorised with four or five-diamond or star classifications, at the very least and provide expensive accommodations.

Full-service hotels: These are luxurious, full-sized establishments that provide full-service lodgings and amenities. These are upscale hotels that provide restaurants, lodging facilities and meeting space. The category of full-service hotels might include establishments with less aspirational on-site cafes or restaurants.

Boutique hotels: These are those that have ten to one hundred rooms. These are modest lodgings for travellers who only require the most basic amenities. These are small space hotels usually located in shopping centres. They are made to provide customers with ultra-personal service.

The term Motel is derived from the word motorist. It means a place to reside overnight for drivers or motorists. Motels can be used for both long and short-term stays. It provides minimum basic facilities with no pools or room service. It is usually located on the National Highway network. These are little, driver-focused lodges along the highway. The accommodations are typically found in small, condensed buildings with parking right in front of them. An inn is a building where tourists can stay and get food and drinks. Hotels are thought to have originated in inns.