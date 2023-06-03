Do You Peel Chicken Nuggets Before Eating? Internet Is Against The Idea

The internet is quite appalled by the way this person eats chicken nuggets. And if you are into peeling the crusty dish before relishing them, let us tell you, social media users aren’t supportive of it. The discussion about what’s the right way to eat chicken nuggets began after a Facebook page shared a photograph of the delicious item peeled off and served with the sides of multiple sauces. Though there isn’t any usual way of eating nuggets, it is largely believed to be devoured along with the crusty layer.

But there exist people who peel off this lip-smacking dish to eat the meat first and save the crusty layer for later or vice versa. “Do y’all peel your nuggets?" reads the caption of the photo. Take a look at it here:

As soon as the picture surfaced online, food lovers flooded the comment section of the post to express their disgust and disappointment about the eating technique. Many nugget eaters couldn’t fathom the concept of peeling off the dish. A user asked, “Why? Why are more people not outraged by this? This is psychotic Silence of the Lambs-type stuff." Another added, “Am I the only one that does not want to see what the so-called nugget actually looks like as I’m eating it? I don’t want a full view of my mystery meat." One enquired, “What kind of sorcery is this?"

Meanwhile, a foodie said, “I have never seen such atrocities but I would be afraid of what is under the breading at any fast food except chick-fil-a." There were also a few who just couldn’t stand the sight of it. One commented, “Uh, get as far away from me as humanly possible."

Interestingly, a section of social media users also began to share their personal life experiences of people who they’ve witnessed use the eating technique, most of them happen to be kids. A user commented, “My 13-year-old does and always likes to dip them in ice cream," another joined, “My six-year-old does, because she likes the naked kids are weird lol." One more added, “My granddaughter does. Eats the peeled part at the end. Saving the best for last I suppose lol." In response, a user shared, “I am appalled that so many people do this."

What do you think is the right way to eat chicken nuggets?