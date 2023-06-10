Do You Think This Is The World's Most Beautiful Bird? The Debate Is On

Capturing stunning photos of rare and magnificent birds is an exhilarating experience among wildlife enthusiasts. And when we witness a stunning photograph on social media, it instantly captures the attention and admiration of bird and nature lovers alike. A picture shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter has delighted everyone. It featured the Great Indian Hornbill. The vibrant colours, intricate details and majestic presence of the bird left viewers in awe.

The tweet ignited discussion as he challenged people to show him “a more beautiful bird than this. Great Indian Hornbill. Male."

As bird enthusiasts and nature lovers saw Parveen Kaswan’s tweet, people started sharing their favourite birds, creating a virtual gallery of mesmerising birds from around the world.

A person enthusiastically suggested that the Rufous Necked Hornbill is a contender for the title of the most beautiful bird.

Another added that Malabar Trogon is a worthy contender, acknowledging its unique charm.

A user acknowledged the nature of beauty.

Another shared the stunning Himalayan Monal, expressing surprise that it hadn’t been mentioned before.

Below are several more captivating images showcasing the breathtaking beauty of various birds:

On Valentine’s Day, Parveen Kaswan delighted his followers with a heartwarming love story that unfolded between a pair of hornbill birds. The video shows a male hornbill offering food to his partner, using his beak to pass it through. The female hornbill, who has sealed herself inside their nest, ensures the safety of their children.

Sharing the video, the IFS officer wrote, “Show me a more beautiful love story than this. The male Hornbill feeds the female, who has locked herself in a nest to raise the kids. This he will do for a few months, daily."